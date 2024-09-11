Cholavaram reservoir’s bund that suffered severe damage last monsoon gets restored

Cholavaram reservoir, one of the water sources of Chennai city, that suffered severe damage post cyclone Michaung, is being rejuvenated to prevent leaks and erosion, and ensure dam safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Water Resources Department has completed work to strengthen the critical portions of the bund to avoid flood threat to downstream areas during the ensuing Northeast monsoon.

Spread over 5.42 sq. km, the waterbody is a balancing reservoir between Tamaraipakkam anicut and Red Hills reservoir. It receives inflow from its catchment areas and from Poondi reservoir through the 16.5-km-long Baby canal. The lake’s bund runs for a length of 3.57 km and the 200-metre portion of the bund has often developed cracks or slipped in the past, particularly during 2014, 2015 and 2017. The department had carried out temporary remedial measures then.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the bund and the parapet wall suffered serious damage for a length of nearly 1.2 km when the waterbody reached its maximum storage of 1,081 million cubic feet. Officials of WRD said the bund had been so far strengthened, for nearly 500 metres.

Among the different techniques used to reinforce the bund is building a diaphragm wall for a length of 1,050 metres. The concrete wall built for a depth of six metre near the bund would prevent seepage. It would function as a water retaining wall and help lake bund’s stability during extreme weather events. Besides repairing the parapet walls on the top bund, the department would also replace the bund’s revetment that protects against erosion due to wave action. “We will continue the work till the onset of the Northeast monsoon and cover the vulnerable stretches. Work in the remaining portions will be resumed by January next year,” said an official.

The lake would be ready to store water by monsoon and the work finished so far would ensure lake’s safety and alleviate inundation in downstream areas, the official added.

According to WRD records, the waterbody existed prior to 1871 and its full tank level was raised to 64.5 feet in the 1970s when Cholavaram reservoir was added as Chennai’s drinking water source. It may be recalled that the lake’s storage capacity was increased by an additional 200 mcft in 2012, by raising the full tank level. The current project, costing ₹40 crore, is a major initiative carried out to rejuvenate the lake, after a decade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.