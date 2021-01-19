Cholavaram lake bund set to be strengthened to prevent seepage

Repair work to be taken up on 150-metre portion of the main bund, say officials

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed improvements to the Cholavaram lake bund under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).

After many years, Cholavaram lake, one of the five sources of city’s drinking water supply for the city, was filled to 81.50% of its capacity of 1,081 million cubic feet as on Saturday. The lake was almost dry with a mere 72 mcft storage on the corresponding date last year.

In a bid to arrest seepage, the department has submitted a proposal to take up renovation work. Built during the British rule prior to 1877, the lake gets inflow from its catchment areas and the Poondi reservoir.

The department has proposed to strengthen a 150-metre portion of the lake’s main bund, which has weakened over the years. Details about soil tests have been submitted to the State government. As the project would be taken up under the DRIP, the details would be shared with the Central Water Commission for technical remedy, said the officials.

Moreover, additional concrete walls have been proposed as part of the renovation of the dam which was built with laterite stones. This would stabilise the structure and prevent seepage. “We have deployed staff to monitor the lake round the clock. One of the inlet channels bringing water from catchment areas upstream will be improved. We expect the work to be completed by this year-end,” said an official.

Comfortable storage

Chennai is being supplied with 830.48 million litres of water a day (mld). Of this, nearly 652 mld is being provided through pipelines.

According to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), about 550 mld of water is being drawn from the reservoirs in Tiruvallur district.

Officials said the Poondi reservoir continues to get about 630 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of the Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh. “We are diverting water from Poondi to Red Hills reservoir. This would help maintain the same water storage at Red Hills lake,” the official added.