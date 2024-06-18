Choked roads highlight the need for Tambaram-Velachery link

Among the ambitious plans that Chennai Metro Rail Limited made for building a mass rapid transit system, there are some projects that commuters wait for with bated breath. Phase I has become a reality and Phase II is being implemented. Around the same time Chennai Metro Rail conducted a study for the Airport-Kilambakkam extension project to link the city with the southern suburbs of Pallavaram, Tambaram, and Kilambakkam, another study was done for linking Tambaram with Velachery. Similar to the Airport-Kilambakkam project, commuters want the authorities to take up the Tambaram-Velachery project without any further delay.

Report submitted

Initially, the Tambaram-Velachery project was planned to run about 15 km, covering crucial areas like Pallikaranai and Medavakkam. The feasibility report was submitted to the State government a few years ago. Three months ago, the project got a fresh lease of life and Chennai Metro Rail roped in a consultant to reassess the feasibility. A new travel demand forecast is being prepared to consider whether the line can be extended to Guindy or Little Mount. It was originally planned to end at the Velachery MRTS, but officials wanted to know whether an extension would help more commuters. When extended to Guindy or Little Mount, the length of the line would be 26 km, officials said earlier.

Link to Phase II

Sources said they were exploring ways to connect the Tambaram-Velachery line with the Phase II project and the Airport-Kilambakkam line.

A station is being built at Medavakkam as part of corridor 5 (Madhavaram-Sholinganallur) of Phase II. The Tambaram-Velachery line and the Madhavaram-Sholinganallur line (of phase II) can be connected at Medavakkam.

Similarly, there is a station at Tambaram in the proposed phase I extension from Airport to Kilambakkam. Hence, commuters will be able to have an interchange at Tambaram too. If these three lines are linked, mobility will significantly improve for those living in Tambaram, Pallikaranai, and Medavakkam neighbourhoods, commuters and residents say.

Snarls increasing

S. Balaji, a frequent commuter, says the Tambaram-Velachery line, when implemented, will benefit lakhs of people. “The traffic snarls are only increasing day by day in these areas, and it will be a boon to residents and commuters if the project is completed soon,” he adds.

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a civic activist, says there has been a drastic urbanisation and development in the past decade in most of these areas, and the government should take measures to ease congestion.

“The stretch between Tambaram and Velachery is choked at peak hours. “Even a 4-km ride from Medavakkam to Pallikaranai will take me nearly 45 minutes in my vehicle. If they build this mass rapid transit system and if it is connected with the phase II network and the Airport-Kilambakkam line, someone working in the IT sector who wants to go to Tambaram can take a train from Sholinganallur, switch trains at Medavakkam, and travel all the way to Tambaram faster. It will be convenient for thousands of commuters,” he adds.

Excitement fizzles out

V. Santhanam, a social activist and resident of Chromepet, says that every time the government announces a project, it raises hopes among people, who begin to look forward to it. But the excitement fizzles out when the project is delayed inordinately. “Apart from helping the working professionals, such a connectivity will help people from the south going to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, too. For instance, if someone from Pallikaranai is leaving town, he can take a train from Pallikaranai to Tambaram, change trains at Tambaram, and head to Kilambakkam,” he adds. He points out that whenever such a project is announced, real estate companies claim that their apartments will come up close to a station. “We won’t even know if and when the project will be built and where the station will be, but they [the companies] use it well to market their projects,” he adds. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail, as soon as the study is completed, they are keen on taking up the Tambaram-Velachery line.

‘Funds, a challenge’

Sources said that constructing the Airport-Kilambakkam as well as Tambaram-Velachery lines could be difficult because it would be a challenge to get funds for both. “Initially, we are focusing on getting the approval and financial assistance for the Airport-Kilambakkam project. It could be difficult to get funds for both at the same time. We certainly want to implement it and will do as soon as we can,” a source said.