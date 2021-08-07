Chitti dazzles at ROKA’s third e-waste drive

The initiative leads to the collection of four metric tonnes of electronic discards; children from Kasturbanagar in Adyar enliven the event with their creativity

A hodgepodge of various items recreates the endearing Chitti from Enthiran. Only that this Chitti is owned body and soul — nay, discarded metals and circuits — by Residents of Kasturbanagar Association (ROKA).

The residents welfare association calls it “ROKA's Chitti”, as it served its purpose very well as the mascot for its third e-waste collection drive.

The four metric tonnes of e-waste collection spread across two days — July 24 and 25, 2021 — was preceded by elaborate preparations punctuated with creativity. At the e-waste collection venue, a team of young children from Kasturbanagar had parked a graffiti corner and a photo booth. Though it arrived later, ROKA’s Chitti walked away with much of the attention.

The mascot had been fashioned out of the e-waste collected over the course of the first half-a-day of the drive.

Visitors lugging bags chockful with e-waste were mesmerised by the new-avtar Chitti who was holding court amidst electronic discards. A majority of them would not leave the venue without a photo or a selfie with Chitti.

The third e-waste drive’s success was made possible by multiple welfare associations and volunteers across Chennai who had made common cause. This achievement comes on the heels of a similar drive in January 2021 that yielded 1.25 metric tonnes of e-waste.

ROKA's Chitti

The drive, the gains from it and also the approach taken in organising it received fulsome praise from Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Regional Deputy Commissioner-South, Greater Chennai Corporation.

Having taken time out of a Sunday morning to visit the hall, the official penned down encouraging words about ROKA’s initiative in the graffiti corner.

GCC’s Zonal Officer for Zone 13, Thirumurugan also visited the venue and extended his full support to ROKA's efforts.

Taking the drive to its logical conclusion, ROKA will ensure safe refurbishing, recycling and destruction of the various e-waste discarded through an authorised e-waste recycler.

(Janani Veniktesh and S Sridharan are secretary and president of Residents of Kasturbanagar Association)