Chitra’s husband arrested

The Nazarathpet police on Monday night arrested Hemanth, husband of TV actor Chitra, for allegedly abetting her suicide. After six days of interrogation, he was arrested and taken to be produced before a magistrate for formal remand. Police sources said he was arrested after the police were convinced that there was sufficient evidence against him.
The actor and Hemanth, a businessman, had registered their marriage two months ago. They had planned a traditional wedding in January. She was found dead on the morning of Wednesday last in a hotel room.
Her parents and friends alleged foul play and demanded a thorough probe.
On the day of the suicide, Hemanth went to the shooting spot, located near the hotel, and had an argument with her. The police said both had quarrelled over the issues of fidelity. Asking him to stay outside the hotel room, she went in and ended her life, the police said.
With the help of hotel staff, Hemanth opened the room. The police said her body bore injuries on the cheeks.
Those in need of counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.
