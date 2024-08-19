ADVERTISEMENT

Chitra Lakshmanan recalls his childhood, fascination for films 

Published - August 19, 2024 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker and YouTuber Chitra Lakshmanan speaks of his association with the city.

“I was born and brought up in north Arcot. I would go around Arani, Vellore and Arcot as a child. In 1967, I came to Chennai for the first time. I think if someone comes to settle down in Chennai, the city attracts them so much that they don’t wish to go back to their hometown. I always had a fascination for cinema from childhood and would walk to the theatres to watch films. Chennai has given me a lot of opportunities. I started my career as a print media journalist and continue my journey in YouTube now. I love Chennai.”

Watch the full interview on: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-z0i4BS7KB/?igsh=dm52Mzc1aWZkbGtk

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US