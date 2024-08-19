Chitra Lakshmanan recalls his childhood, fascination for films 

Filmmaker and YouTuber Chitra Lakshmanan speaks of his association with the city.

“I was born and brought up in north Arcot. I would go around Arani, Vellore and Arcot as a child. In 1967, I came to Chennai for the first time. I think if someone comes to settle down in Chennai, the city attracts them so much that they don’t wish to go back to their hometown. I always had a fascination for cinema from childhood and would walk to the theatres to watch films. Chennai has given me a lot of opportunities. I started my career as a print media journalist and continue my journey in YouTube now. I love Chennai.”

Watch the full interview on: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-z0i4BS7KB/?igsh=dm52Mzc1aWZkbGtk

