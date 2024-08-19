GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chitra Lakshmanan recalls his childhood, fascination for films 

Published - August 19, 2024 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker and YouTuber Chitra Lakshmanan speaks of his association with the city.

“I was born and brought up in north Arcot. I would go around Arani, Vellore and Arcot as a child. In 1967, I came to Chennai for the first time. I think if someone comes to settle down in Chennai, the city attracts them so much that they don’t wish to go back to their hometown. I always had a fascination for cinema from childhood and would walk to the theatres to watch films. Chennai has given me a lot of opportunities. I started my career as a print media journalist and continue my journey in YouTube now. I love Chennai.”

Watch the full interview on: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-z0i4BS7KB/?igsh=dm52Mzc1aWZkbGtk

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.