Chitlapakkam residents feel the absence of a sanitary inspector

Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat has been denied a dedicated sanitary inspector for the past many years. During the COVID-19, the lack of sanitary officer can’t be ignored.
Recently, a few of our neighbours tested positive for COVID-19 and one succumbed to it.
“The advisories we get, talk about sanitation of our surroundings in addition to personal hygiene. So again, the question of having a sanitary inspector comes up. Who is going to ensure that our roads, stormwater drains, sewage drains, parks and other public facilities are well maintained and don’t become a breeding ground for diseases. In fact, door-to-door collection of garbage has become erratic these days. Residents are overseeing the conservancy works and if anything needs to be done, we inform the executive officer,” says L. Sundararaman, president, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association.
Residents also draw attention to the garbage pile-ups near Sembakkam lake.
“Leftovers from nearby eateries are dumped near the lake. Besides, it seems there aren’t enough vehicles at Chitlapakkam for conservancy operations,” says M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.
The residents’ associations have made a request to the Chengalpet District Collectorate seeking the appointment of a sanitary inspector for Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat at the earliest.
