Chitlapakkam residents demand removal of encroachments, widen the link road

Residents say the Chitlapakkam-Sembakkam road should be widened after clearing the encroachments. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The residents of Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram are requesting revenue officials of Chengalpattu district to take up survey of the interior roads leading to the Velachery Main Road for creating access to Thiruporur Main Road.

The residents point out that an alignment for a road leading to the Rajiv Gandhi Salai via Thiruporur and cutting across Velachery Main Road was created when the Chitlpakkam and Hasthinapuram housing layouts were formed. As part of this plan, a straight road linking Vinobhaji Nagar, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Sarvamangala Nagar Second Main Road, leading to the Velachery Main Road, was formed. However, over the years, encroachments by hutments and other commercial shops have blocked the road link to Velachery Main Road.

M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said the encroachments forced those commuting by vehicles to take a detour of more than 2 km via Chitlapakkam-Sembakkam Main Road to access the Velachery Main Road. He said that the association members had represented to the revenue administration of Chengalpattu district to take up survey of the three roads leading to the Velachery Main Road for identifying and removing encroachments.

The residents of Chitlapakkam rue that the Chitlapakkam-Sembakkam Main Road, which is the arterial road linking several residential colonies to the Velachery Main Road, had been fully encroached by various commercial establishments and shops. The residents had been requesting the Tambaram Corporation to remove the encroachments to widen the road for free movement of vehicles.