Chitlapakkam lake to be converted into eco-park, with walkway and two islands

CHENNAI

09 July 2020 13:08 IST

The Water Resources Department is also deepening the lake to restore the water body’s original capacity of 7.02 million cubic feet

In a few months, Chitlapakkam lake, one of the water bodies left neglected in the southern suburbs of the city, will be improved into an eco-park, along the lines of lakes in Ambattur and Paruthipattu.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has completed nearly 35% of the work to improve Chitlapakkam lake during the lockdown period.

Advertising

Advertising

Originally spread over nearly 41 hectares, the lake, which is the uppermost water body in the Keelkattalai cluster of lakes, was used for irrigation. However, residents recalled that portions of the lake were encroached upon with the construction of both private and public buildings about two decades ago, and release of sewage added to the pollution of the water body.

In a bid to restore the water body, which is now spread over about 20 hectares, the WRD has taken up the ₹25 crore project. Some of the 400-odd encroachments identified, including local body offices, have been removed.

Officials of the WRD said though the garbage dump yard that encroached upon the lake has been cleared, the process to remove legacy waster is under progress. “We have removed the thick cover of water hyacinth and silt accumulated in the lake bed. About 50% of the garbage has also been cleared,” said an official.

Besides strengthening the bund and creating a walkway on it, work is in progress to repair and construct weirs and regulators. As there is no defined surplus course from the lake, work to build a cut and cover channel is also nearing completion, the official added.

There are plans to create a park and two islands in the lake for bird nesting spaces. With deepening of the lake, the Department plans to restore the water body’s original capacity of 7.02 million cubic feet. Work is expected to be completed next year.

Meanwhile, residents of Chitlapakkam noted that the channels that fed rainwater to the lake must also be revived. P. Viswanathan, convenor, Chitlapakkam Residents Welfare Associations Coordination Committee said release of raw sewage must be arrested and the surrounding localities must be covered with a sewer network. Moreover, it is essential to interlink the chain of water bodies up to Pallikaranai marshland with sufficient channels, he said.

“Groundwater was available at a mere three feet in my open well during the 1990s. Now, many have shifted to borewells and the water table has depleted. Restoration of the lake will help in recharge and reduce water scarcity. Sufficient funds must be allotted for the lake maintenance,” he added.