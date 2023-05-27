Chitlapakkam Lake Festival, an exercise to showcase a people’s movement 

May 27, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

On June 2, 2019, Chitlapakkam Lake Festival got off to a start. Technically, it was not a lake festival. Residents of Chitlapakkam and beyond had gathered en masse around the waterbody to give it a through scrub. The event however carried the unmistakable spirit of a lake festival.

On the same day in 2020, residents again showed up en masse for the lake — this time, on a screen as the pandemic had locked them indoors, but not the spirit of celebration. Residents called the event Chitlapakkam Lake Festival.

The Festival continued in 2021 and then 2022, and now in 2023, yet another day is in the offing to celebrate a waterbody that has given the neighbourhood its identity and its residents a cause to fight for.

The battle began in 2017, having been triggered by the sight of a waste segregation unit established by the Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat (the governing entity before Chitlapakkam got subsumed in the Tambaram Municipal Corporation) on what was the buffer zone for the lake. The unit was set up without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Between 2017 and 2019, with Chitlapakkam Rising giving a call for action, lake volunteerism grew.

Lake volunteers would clean the lake, submit petitions to government departments concerned, and also knock on the doors of the judiciary to have the unit removed from the lake.

Sunil Jayaram, a volunteer with Chitlapakkam Rising, notes even the Solid Waste Management (Act) states that waste management facilities should not be set up within 200 metres of a waterbody.

Looking back, the mass cleaning drive on June 2,2019 — ‘Saving Chitlapakkam Lake’ — was a watershed event.

“In the first two weeks, we removed 10 to 12 tonnes of garbage every day. The mass cleaning drive caught the State government’s attention, which directed the Water Resources Department to rejuvenate the lake,” says P Anand, a volunteer of Chitlapakkam Rising.

In 2019, the cut-and-cover drain network was constructed in the region through which the lake’s excess water flows into the Sembakkam lake. Lake restoration work started in 2020 with desilting, deepening work and formation of walker’s pathway. Thirty per cent of the pathway creation work is still pending.

Residents meanwhile demanded the removal of a ‘hazardous’ and illegal’ waste incinerator set up near the lakebed by the town panchayat.

It had been set up near the lake’s boundaries for processing solid waste in its waste segregation facility.

The residents alleged the town panchayat burnt non-biodegradable waste such as clothes and rubber.

The National Green Tribunal asked the district administration to remove the resource recovery centre and the incinerator.

However, the district administration failed to take action, forcing the Tribunal to censure and order the removal of the facilities immediately.

Following the order, the incinerator and resource recovery were removed from the lake bed on November 30, 2020.

“The pathway creation, as part of the restoration project, is nearing completion. If this work is completed on time, the lake festival will be held grandly in the lake area.

“Besides getting the younger generation to preserve the waterbody, the lake festival is aimed at showcasing the volunteering work carried out every weekend,” says Sunil.

The volunteers also stressed the need to create a sports arena near the amphitheatre that is under construction. Children and youngsters use the space around the lake to practise silambam, yoga, and play cuckoo and basketball.

For details about the lake festival, call Sunil Jayaram at 95001 22151. Or visit the Facebook page Chitlapakkam.Rising to get updates about it.