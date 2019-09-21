Chirrups from a new pair of bills

The unrelenting cloudburst is messing with the Indian silverbills’ routine. Usually, after a bout of leisurely feeding, they would test the strength of the overhead cables outside by parking themselves there en masse (picture around 50 of them on a hapless cable), and keep returning to the feeders for a peck of millet. These alternating actions would be unhurried. Today, against the pitter-patter outside, they swarm around the feeders, and gorge on the millets.

“In this weather, the odds are low that they will find much food elsewhere and they know it; hence, the feeding frenzy,” smiles R. Ponmathan.

The silverbills are his guests — some sojourners and others strictly visitors — over the last five years, and so his words should count.

The balcony at his house in Medavakkam has been the focal point of a conservation exercise that has included house sparrows and Indian silverbills.

It, in fact, revolves around a wall-mounted split-AC compressor. Behind them, house sparrows have built nests and raised their young. Two feeders dangle from the wall-mounting bracket.

On their terms

“Now, there are three nests behind the compressor, and they have been built by Indian silverbills. They have not taken to the wooden nest,” Ponmathan explains.

Clearly, these birds are here on their own terms. Even Ponmathan and his family would not have it any other way.

“For years, we did not use the split AC fearing the noise would drive away these birds,” says Ponmathan, who has his wife P. Premasundari’s and son R.P. Pavanjeeth’s votes in this matter

“When we started using the split AC, the silverbills did not feel disturbed.”

Obviously, the birds know they are on friendly territory. When this writer stepped into the house, the balcony door is kept locked, valuing the silverbills’ privacy. The birds seem to be keen on a fulsome early meal and Ponmathan wants them to eat in peace.

“Whenever I would want to watch them, I would sit still in a corner, statue-like. Even the slightest movement will have them heading out of the balcony,” says Ponmathan.

Ponmathan, who is into share-broking, spends on five kg of millet, every month, to replenish the feeders. That number however holds good only for the winter months.

“In summer, it takes less than two kilogrammes of millet every month. As insects are more active during the summer months and are easier to find, these Indian silverbills depend less on the feeders,” says Ponmathan, who took up zoology for a college education.

Watching the Indian silverbills de-husk the millets with their conical beaks is quite a sight.

“When house sparrows frequented the balcony, they too would lap up the millet offering, de-husking the grains in a similar fashion,” says Ponmathan.

He thinks aloud on a plan to increase the holes in the two feeders, one from the market and the other, he lovingly made with a plastic bottle. Each feeder has four holes. He decides against it, concluding that there would be more millets wasted than used.

Sparrow land

Sensing my disappointment in not finding sparrows, Ponmathan says in a reassuring tone, “As the Indian silverbills are found in high numbers, the house sparrows have moved to another space in this locality. This area is known for house sparrows; across that park, you will find many of them.” This goes to prove that by creating a favourable environment for one species that one would be unconsciously supporting other species.

There is more to this family’s conservation efforts than just a four-by-seven balcony. They raise a terrace garden, where they keep certain plants just because a bird species is drawn to them.

For example, they are persisting with veldt grape (pirandai), because they see red-whiskered bulbuls eating its fruits.

When I left, I was filled with the reassurance that some of the birds that are associated with bushes — such as the Indian silverbills — are making themselves at home in concrete spaces.