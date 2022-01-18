Chintadripet police arrest two in burglary case

CHENNAI

18 January 2022 13:58 IST

They broke open a mobile phone shop and stole ₹4 lakh, gadgets

The Chintadripet police has arrested two habitual offenders who were involved in the burglary at a mobile phone shop onMohammed Hussain Street adjacent to the electronics hub, Ritchie Street.

According to the police, Jagadish Mali, 31, is the owner of the shop. Last Friday, when he came to the shop he found the locks broken. Unidentified persons had entered the shop and stolen ₹4 lakh and seven used mobile phones of his customers.

Chintadripet police crime inspector D. Padmakumari took up investigation and checked the CCTV footage. The police identified the accused as V. Vinodh, 19, and Nagaraj alias Pambu Nagaraj, 32, of Chintadripet and recovered ₹3.8lakh from them.

Vinodh has 16 criminal cases against him. Among them are three attempt-to-murder cases and seven thefts. Nagaraj has seven criminal cases for offencesincluding three thefts. Both were remanded in judicial custody