Chinmayi’s nomination rejected

Popular singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada's nomination for the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union election was rejected by the Election Officers on Wednesday. She was competing against the current incumbent, actor Radha Ravi, who has been accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.

A notice by the Executive Committee said that Chinmayi Sripaada’s nomination was rejected as she was ‘not eligible to contest as per Provisions of the Election Rules and the Bylaws of the Said Union’.

Speaking to The Hindu, Chinmayi said that she expected that ‘she won't be welcomed with a red carpet to contest the dubbing union elections’.

“Out of 23 members, only I was rejected. I am also happy to note that my membership number (1733) has been prominently displayed. We will appeal this decision in the court,” she said.