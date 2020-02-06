Chinmayi’s nomination rejected

Popular singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada's nomination for the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union election was rejected by the Election Officers on Wednesday. She was competing against the current incumbent, actor Radha Ravi, who has been accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement.
A notice by the Executive Committee said that Chinmayi Sripaada’s nomination was rejected as she was ‘not eligible to contest as per Provisions of the Election Rules and the Bylaws of the Said Union’.
Speaking to The Hindu, Chinmayi said that she expected that ‘she won't be welcomed with a red carpet to contest the dubbing union elections’.
“Out of 23 members, only I was rejected. I am also happy to note that my membership number (1733) has been prominently displayed. We will appeal this decision in the court,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.