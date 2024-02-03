Chinmaya Mission to celebrate founder’s 108th Janmostav from February 6 to 11

February 03, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Chinmaya Mission is celebrating the 108th Janmostav (birth anniversary) of its founder, Swami Chinmayananda, with a special Mahayagna in Chennai.

A press release from Chinmaya Mission notes the Mahayagna will be held from February 6 to 11 at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre at Harrington Road in Chetpet.

Swami Swaroopananda, the current global head of Chinmaya Mission, will speak on the Isavasya Upanishad under the title “ATOM - Absolute Truth ‘OM’”, the release adds.

The Mahayagna is open to all and admission is free.

For details, call 9500142274/ 9940134875

