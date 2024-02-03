ADVERTISEMENT

Chinmaya Mission to celebrate founder’s 108th Janmostav from February 6 to 11

February 03, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Chinmaya Mission is celebrating the 108th Janmostav (birth anniversary) of its founder, Swami Chinmayananda, with a special Mahayagna in Chennai.

A press release from Chinmaya Mission notes the Mahayagna will be held from February 6 to 11 at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre at Harrington Road in Chetpet.

Swami Swaroopananda, the current global head of Chinmaya Mission, will speak on the Isavasya Upanishad under the title “ATOM - Absolute Truth ‘OM’”, the release adds.

The Mahayagna is open to all and admission is free.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For details, call 9500142274/ 9940134875

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US