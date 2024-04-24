Chinese sailor found dead in a ship 

April 24, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Chinese sailor was found dead, under mysterious circumstances, in a ship anchored at Kamarajar Port in Ennore.

The Chinese ship, with a 22-member crew, had sailed with coal from a port in Indonesia. The victim has been identified as Kang-Yuvu, 57. His body was recovered from the ship and sent for investigation. The crew had already lodged a complaint with the Indonesian police on his missing, when the ship was anchored at the port in Indonesia on April 6.

The Minjur police recovered his body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. Investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death.