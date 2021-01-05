Chinese gang procured 2,000 SIM cards with false identities

Widespread operation: According to the police, over 25,000 victims had been cheated and harassed.

05 January 2021 01:12 IST

CCB intensifies probe to trace the foreign nationals’ local nexus

The Chinese gang that was involved in operating online loan apps had also procured 2,000 SIM cards using fake Indian identity papers, sources said.

The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch intensified their probe into the alleged links of the arrested Chinese nationals with Indians. After searching for the suspects for nearly 20 days, the special team busted a call centre run by two Indian nationals in Bengaluru, who claimed to be the directors of the firm.

Subsequently, the police arrested two Chinese nationals who were behind the illegal online loan apps which offered cheaper loans and later harassed debtors, demanding payment of exorbitant rates of interest. The prime accused, Hong, was operating from China while the other two — Xioa Yamao and Wu Yuanlun — were staying in Haralur, Bengaluru. Frequent instructions were passed on from China.

Sources said the prime accused Hong and others came to India in January, before the onset of the lockdown. They had suffered a setback due to the pandemic. They were operating call centres employing locals as telecallers, and these were registered as non-banking finance firms, which are permitted to work in the micro-financing sector.

The firm’s directors were Indians but operations were entirely controlled by the Chinese. The telecallers were given a target to get at least 10 customers. If they failed to do so, they would be sacked.

A senior police officer said, “One of the accused has been admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. We are investigating his whereabouts. So far, we have seized two laptops, six mobile phones, two Chinese passports and ATM cards and incriminating documents. Investigation to identify their Indian contacts and foreign links is on. In the course of our investigation, we also learned that the gang had procured over 2,000 SIM cards for illegal operations.”

“On analysing various electronic records, we found that they had cheated and harassed more than 25,000 victims. The estimated value of the money they swindled is ₹300 crore. Two bank accounts were frozen and investigation on the money’s ultimate destination is under way.The case will likely be investigated by central agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate or others, since it has international ramifications,” said sources.