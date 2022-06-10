Chimpanzee ‘Adithiya’ turns one

The first birthday of ‘Adithiya’, a baby chimpanzee, was celebrated on Thursday at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.

‘Adithiya’ was born to ‘Gowbe’, 29 and ‘Gowri’, 25 after 16 years. They were brought from Singapore in October 2005.

Deputy director R. Kanchana cut the cake on the occasion. “The park provides necessary summer enrichment for zoo animals. As part of the birthday treat, chimpanzees were served with their favourite frozen fruit cakes,” a press release said.

