Chimpanzee ‘Adithiya’ turns one
The first birthday of ‘Adithiya’, a baby chimpanzee, was celebrated on Thursday at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.
‘Adithiya’ was born to ‘Gowbe’, 29 and ‘Gowri’, 25 after 16 years. They were brought from Singapore in October 2005.
Deputy director R. Kanchana cut the cake on the occasion. “The park provides necessary summer enrichment for zoo animals. As part of the birthday treat, chimpanzees were served with their favourite frozen fruit cakes,” a press release said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.