Children’s section at Saligramam library gains sparkle

August 06, 2022 21:51 IST

The children’s section at the Full-Time Branch Library in Saligramam has received a makeover, courtesy Kalpa and K Gurumoorthy, the late couple who loved children and reading.

Sushi Natraj, who is Kalpa’s sister, initiated the project with the help of non-governmental organisation Samskriya Foundation as a mark of tribute to the couple who left behind a legacy for her. “The two loved children and Gurumoorthy is the one who initiated me into reading, and that is how I thought a library would be a mark of love,” says Sushi.

The revamped section comes with a new set of furniture and racks for a whole new set of books was introduced to the readers on July 30. It has a plaque to remember the couple.

Choosing a library

Sushi had a few criteria before funding the project. “I wanted a place that does not have a working children’s section but has the potential,” says the Abhiramapuram resident.

Their homework lead to a public library at Teynampet but they finally zeroed in on the facility at Saligramam.

Currently, half a room on the ground floor is earmarked as the children’s section. This is not the first project of Samskriya Foundation, a non-profit that addresses learning needs of children through innovative teaching methods. The Foundation has worked on making the branch libraries at Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and KK Nagar child-friendly.

“What we have noticed from our work in other cities’ libraries is that more children are drawn to a library when the place is inviting,” says Sandhya Jaichandren, managing trustee and co-founder, Samskriya Foundation.

Many of the books it sources for its social projects are set in the Indian context.

Does the role of the Foundation end with providing the right infrastructure? Sandhya says they work closely with the library staff and motivate them to conduct activities that can draw children to the place.

As far as the library at Saligramam is concerned, the librarian has assured the donor that they would be starting activities to engage the neighbourhood schools and children.

M Dhanraj, librarian, says that as the library is located in a residential area with three schools around it, it has the potential to draw more children.

“We have more than 1000 children’s books, and we will soon have activities to engage them sufficiently enough for them to want to come to the centre,” he says.