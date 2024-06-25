Children’s Science Park to come up at Anna centenary Library at ₹80 lakh

The State will construct a children’s science park at Anna Centenary Library (ACL) with scientific equipment at a cost of Rs 80.24 lakh to improve scientific knowledge in children, announced School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday.

During the demand for grants for the School Education Department in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said, “The Kalaignar Centenary Library (KCL) in Madurai has seen a footfall of over 9.6 lakh so far since it was opened with over 2,700 people visiting it daily.”

At a cost of Rs 5 lakh using Artificial Intelligence translation services, summaries and text reproduction will be made available through the ACL and KCL to readers in district central libraries and branch libraries, the Minister said.

“In all district central libraries computer typing software will be installed to benefit visually-impaired students at a cost of Rs. 1.75 crore,” said the Minister.

Under the ‘Disaithodum Dravidam’ project, translation of Tamil literature and texts will be expanded to include Indian and other foreign languages. Previously, it was translated into English and other South Indian languages.

At Rs 6 crore, a new building will be constructed for the central district library in Thoothukudi while a website for sales of textbooks and other publications of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation will be set up at Rs 20 lakh.

The government also introduced a new initiative Milirum Tamil Nadu to publish the State’s architecture and culture at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, the Minister said.

