Children’s Sangam seeks action on climate change

Published - November 25, 2024 12:21 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to raise awareness about the impact of climate change on children, the Confederation of Arunodhaya Children Sangam at Washermenpet put forth demands for an environment conscious future on Sunday.

To mark World Children’s Day, a convention was organised by Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children on Climate Change and the Future of Children. The sangam put forth 19 demands on environment and climate change on children. They urged the government to inspect the Kosasthalaiyar river as industrial waste is being mixed in the waterbody.

“The government should inspect the river and take action. Further the air in Tiruvottiyur is quite polluted due to the smoke from the petroleum factory leaving the air unfit for human habitation. The government should take action to remove the factory. The government should not grant permission to set up a factory that emits toxic fumes in a residential area,” they said.

Stating that non-discriminatory environmental justice should be made available for children of North Chennai they added, “The garbage dump near the residential area in ​​Korukkuppet should be removed.”

Speaking on the occasion executive director of Arunodaya Virgil D’Sami said, “The recent UNICEF report has also highlighted the impact of climate change on children when we don’t take care of our environment and surroundings.”

An exhibition on the children’s interpretation of climate action was also showcased on the occasion. R.K. Nagar MLA J.J. Ebenezer, Royapuram MLA Idream R Murthy and others also spoke on the occasion.

