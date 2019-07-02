Children’s park in Ennore looks lacklustre

There is nothing inviting about this children’s park at Annai Sivagami Nagar in Ennore. Most of the play equipment are rusted. Trash is strewn around the play equipment and the walkway is littered with cow dung, causing a stink. There doesn’t seem to be any control on who is entering the premises.

For instance, motorists and pedestrians use the premise around to relieve themselves.

“This is an old park that has not been maintained. The play equipment have turned rusty. After sunset, tipplers and vagabonds can be seen in the park,” said K. Parameshwari, a resident of Annai Sivagami Nagar.

Residents have been asking the authorities to clean the premises, redevelop and maintain the park, and deploy a security personnel to prevent anti-socials from misusing the public space.

The compound wall of the park is broken. If steps are taken to redevelop the park, it will be a boon to children, say residents.

There are not many parks in the neighbourhood.

“We have given several representations and taken up the issue with the authorities in the Greater Chennai Corporation. But, till date, no action has been taken. Due to non-clearance of garbage, mosquitoes swarm the place in large numbers. The uncleared garbage poses a health hazard and a foul odour pervades the air,” said a resident.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official said efforts would be taken to maintain the park.