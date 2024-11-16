Children’s club gives recommendations for drug-free society

The Karunalaya Children’s Club Leaders Council (KCCLC) have recommended that action should be taken to remove Cool Lip, gutka, pan masala from the list of food items and laws be implemented against those who manufacture and sell these items to children.

On the occasion of International Children’s Day, the KCCLC, a federation of leaders of all the children’s clubs in various areas, with over 600 children as members, presented eight recommendations to ensure a drug-free society on Saturday.

While appreciating the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s efforts to ensure a drug-free society it said despite the ban on these items, they were still available easily for children to access. “Licences of shops selling intoxicants should be revoked, and orders should be issued to permanently close these shops. Further, frequent inspections should be conducted at shops near schools and daily drug testing should be mandated in schools to check if children are using intoxicants.”

According to the statement, they also suggested that children found using such substances should be provided with counseling and appropriate measures should be taken without expelling them from school. “Action should be taken to open de-addiction centers for children affected by substance abuse. Cartoons and animation films show scenes of drug use and inappropriate sexual contents. Such scenes should be permanently removed and banned,” they added.

On the occasion, the adventure program of Logan Raghuramina alias Mowgli, an international freestyle football player from France also demonstrated his skills with the ball.