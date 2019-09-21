Children, youth come together to save Chennai’s wetlands

A group of children and youth came together on Friday, taking leave from their classes and work, as part of the “Global Climate Strike” movement to urge Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to stop industrial projects planned on the Ennore-Pulicat wetlands in Chennai.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister and the State disaster management authorities, the youngsters said while it was clear that the extreme weather events and disasters being witnessed increasingly were due to human-made destruction of the natural environment, the government was not doing anything to address this.

“Instead, the government appears to be doing exactly the opposite. Businesses and big corporations do not seem to care for our future,” they said in the letter.

S. Chezhiyan, a Class X student, who took part, said he was bearing witness to one disaster after another, from floods to cyclones to droughts in Chennai. “Everyone seems to be acknowledging that the abuse of environment, destruction of waterbodies and wetlands and over-extraction of natural resources seem to be the reason. Instead of addressing it, the government has approved more industrial projects on the wetlands,” he said.

Recalling his visit to the Ennore-Pulicat wetlands, he said it was a crucial ecosystem that played an irreplaceable role in flood control, storm mitigation and groundwater protection.

M.S. Srinidhi, a young professional with the information technology sector, said further environmental damage to Ennore-Pulicat wetlands would make northern Chennai prone to frequent flooding.

“Today, children and youngsters around the world are striking for climate justice. We are tired of being polite and reasonable, while you adults act insensitively in a manner that endanger us,” the letter said.

The campaign was organised by volunteer and activist groups, including Chennai Solidarity Group, Chennai Youth Action on Climate Change, Fridays for Future, Chennai, Extinction Rebellion Chennai and Poovulagin Nanbargal.