Children treated under the CMCHIS honoured to commemorate World Thalassemia Month

May 31, 2023

To commemorate the World Thalassemia Month, Apollo Cancer Care Centre celebrated and honoured several young Thalassemia warriors who received treatment under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), in the city on Wednesday.

“While we have treated over 1,200 children for Thalassemia, 338 children have been covered by the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme and this is a milestone for us. We are filled with gratitude that the CM’s health insurance scheme has given new hope to so many underprivileged children who require a bone marrow transplant for the treatment of Thalassemia,” said Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Stating that these children were the future of India, Ms. Preetha said the Apollo group was happy to be a part of their journey and enable them dream about their future.

Speaking about Thalassemia and the need for more awareness, Revathi Raj, senior consultant, paediatrics and haematology oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, said that 3% of the population was Thalassemia carrier.

“While there are no symptoms, there is a 25% chance that children who are born to two carriers will have Thalassemia. A bone marrow transplant is what helps and gives a new lease of life. Under the CMCHIS, the State has enabled timely medical intervention for several underprivileged children who have Thalassemia and we have managed to treat children who require specialised and intensive care,” Dr. Revathi said.

Govinda Rao, project director, TN Health System Project, highlighted how persons benefitted under the CMCHIS ever since it was introduced in the State. “While nearly 10,812 persons have been covered under the scheme for a range of transplants, over 1,200 persons, including children, have been covered for bone marrow transplants. At Apollo Hospitals alone, over 300 children, who have undergone bone marrow transplant for Thalassemia have been covered under this scheme,” he said.

