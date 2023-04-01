Children see their neighbourhoods afresh through the viewfinder 

April 01, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST

A six-month photography programme for students of a Corporation School in Pulianthope will culminate in an exhibition of their works this month. Offered by Teach for India and Chennai Photo Biennale, the programme teaches more than how to wield the brush with elan. It seeks to provide these children with a perspective on life.

“I wanted to make them realise the issues in the community and where they stand with respect to the world,” says Aishwarya Murugananthan, a graduate in media studies.

In June 2021, Aishwarya joined Chennai High School, Pulianthope for a two-year teaching assignment as part of the Teach for India fellowship.

In the final year of the fellowship, she wanted to teach the children a skill that would help document life in their communities. She felt it had to be photography, and approached Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB), a non-profit engaged in promoting photographic art.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPB started taking classes from October 31, 2022.

Every Monday, an hour is borrowed from the regular timetable for photography. Kiranmayi Veeramani, a freelance photographer, takes these classes, where students click pictures on iPhones. Sometimes, a photo walk is thrown in for good measure.

CPB has a pre-designed curriculum spanning 20 sessions. “Since photography is an art that can be easily accessed and a medium that they are familiar with, it can be taught to everyone,” says Gayatri Nair, head of Education at CPB.

It also provided 15 Apple Iphones donated by a well-wisher for the students to put their lessons to practice.

Students of Class IV and V were chosen for these classes based on their interest in photography. As for Class IX, these sessions were primarily targeted at those with poor attendance.

Hands-on training

Kiranmayi would hand out cut-outs of different sizes and ask the students to frame the photo of anything in and around the campus that caught their fancy. These sessions take place in an abandoned classroom with the children being seated on mats.

Concepts like photo vocabulary, contrast, shadows and lighting are taught in the first 30-40 mins. This is followed by distribution of Iphones for a shooting activity around the campus for the next 25 minutes. Their work is reviewed and discussed to prompt different perspectives.

During the class on lighting, Kiranmayi encouraged the students to name a few light sources. She was taken by surprise when Ayisha, a Class IV student, spoke about ‘reflection’. This was when Kiranmayi was yet to get to those concepts. “They are naughty at times, but I see great potential in them and they show discipline towards learning an art,” says Kiranmayi.

Once she asked the class to create a photo series based on their school campus. “One student picked a key chain and photographed it against various backdrops, around the school. Another student made a series of photos with leaves of different size, shape and colour,” says Kiranmayi.

The series that impressed her the most was photographs of a variety of things that were lying on the ground and the portrayal of the school building’s architecture.

Photo walk

Both the batches have been taken on photo walks in their locality. For class IX, that served as an icebreaker.

“We could see great awareness about their community and issues that they face. As we nudge them towards age-appropriate conversations around representation, we could see a shift in the way they view the world,” says Aishwarya. Students from the lower grades were taken to the Pattalam market for a photowalk.

Chennai Schools in Nungambakkam and Perambur on board

Impressed with the response to the photography programme at the Pulianthope school, Chennai Photo Biennale was keen on taking it to other Corporation-run schools.

Sneha Divakaran, former Deputy Commissioner of Education, Greater Chennai Corporation, nominated two other schools for implementing the project. Since January 2023, students of School of Excellency, Perambur and Nungambakkam Model School are having photography classes.

CPB is looking at this initiative as a long-term project.

“We plan to extend this project to other government schools. Another plan is to continue this project in the same schools and offer ‘Intermediate’ and ‘Expert’ level classes to the students,” says Gayatri, adding that CPB needs assistance to be able to give this programme a wider surface area.

On Instagram, CPB can be accessed at: @cpbprism and @chennaiphotobiennale.

(Akshaya Ramani is a resident of Triplicane)

ADVERTISEMENT