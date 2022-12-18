Children rescued from Chennai Madrasa return home with gifts

December 18, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 12 children, who were rescued by the Greater Chennai Police from the illegal confinement of a madrassa near Madhavaram and housed in a boys home here, were sent to their homes in Bihar on Sunday morning.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked the police officials to make arrangements for attaching a separate coach by the Southern Railway to help these abused children return home.

A senior official of the police said the 12 children from Bihar were brought to a madrasa by two persons for religious teachings. However, the children were treated badly by the guardians and an alert was sent by the Child Welfare Office to the Police Commissioner about this.

A special team headed by Joint Police Commissioner (West) S. Rajeswari and Kolathur district Deputy Commissioner Rajaram rescued the 12 children from the illegal confinement on November 29. The police arrested Akthar and Abdullah in this regard. The children were housed in Royapuram Boys home.

On Sunday, the children were seen off by Ms. Rajeswari and other police officials, who distributed gift bags containing dresses and wrist watches. The children were sent in a special coach in the train bound for Shalimar from Thiruvananthapuram at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

