Children rescued from Chennai Madrasa return home with gifts

December 18, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Senior police officials see off the children at the railway station; Greater Chennai Police arranges for a special coach in the train for the children

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Commissioner of Police (West) S. Rajeswari distributing gifts to rescued children while seeing them off at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 12 children, who were rescued by the Greater Chennai Police from the illegal confinement of a madrassa near Madhavaram and housed in a boys home here, were sent to their homes in Bihar on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked the police officials to make arrangements for attaching a separate coach by the Southern Railway to help these abused children return home. 

A senior official of the police said the 12 children from Bihar were brought to a madrasa by two persons for religious teachings. However, the children were treated badly by the guardians and an alert was sent by the Child Welfare Office to the Police Commissioner about this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A special team headed by Joint Police Commissioner (West) S. Rajeswari and Kolathur district Deputy Commissioner Rajaram rescued the 12 children from the illegal confinement on November 29. The police arrested Akthar and Abdullah in this regard. The children were housed in Royapuram Boys home. 

On Sunday, the children were seen off by Ms. Rajeswari and other police officials, who distributed gift bags containing dresses and wrist watches. The children were sent in a special coach in the train bound for Shalimar from Thiruvananthapuram at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US