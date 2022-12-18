  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi to perform live ahead of Argentina vs France, Lusail Stadium gates open

Children rescued from Chennai Madrasa return home with gifts

Senior police officials see off the children at the railway station; Greater Chennai Police arranges for a special coach in the train for the children

December 18, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Commissioner of Police (West) S. Rajeswari distributing gifts to rescued children while seeing them off at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai on Sunday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (West) S. Rajeswari distributing gifts to rescued children while seeing them off at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 12 children, who were rescued by the Greater Chennai Police from the illegal confinement of a madrassa near Madhavaram and housed in a boys home here, were sent to their homes in Bihar on Sunday morning.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked the police officials to make arrangements for attaching a separate coach by the Southern Railway to help these abused children return home. 

A senior official of the police said the 12 children from Bihar were brought to a madrasa by two persons for religious teachings. However, the children were treated badly by the guardians and an alert was sent by the Child Welfare Office to the Police Commissioner about this.

A special team headed by Joint Police Commissioner (West) S. Rajeswari and Kolathur district Deputy Commissioner Rajaram rescued the 12 children from the illegal confinement on November 29. The police arrested Akthar and Abdullah in this regard. The children were housed in Royapuram Boys home. 

On Sunday, the children were seen off by Ms. Rajeswari and other police officials, who distributed gift bags containing dresses and wrist watches. The children were sent in a special coach in the train bound for Shalimar from Thiruvananthapuram at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

Related Topics

Chennai / children / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.