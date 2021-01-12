Children praised for closing an open drain

CHENNAI

12 January 2021 01:24 IST

Two children, who closed an open drain braving the rain, were appreciated and rewarded by Director General of Police, Fire Services, C. Sylendra Babu.

A video of two children trying to close an open drain on the roadside went viral on social media recently. As the children were walking, one of them noticed the drain and they covered it with some nearby wooden material.

The children were identified as A. Devayani and her brother A. Vignesh.

Mr. Babu gave out a cash award of ₹2,000, books and gifts to the children, who met him at the headquarters of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director, Fire Services, and the parents of the children were also present.