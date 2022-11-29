‘Children must have passion for art or literature’

November 29, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chairperson of the State Monitoring Committee of the National Green Tribunal for Solid Waste Management in Tamil Nadu, P. Jyothimani, appreciated institutions like the Tiruvottiyur Bharathi Pasarai for encouraging talent among children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Pasarai’s 38 th annual Bharathi-Nehru National Cultural Festival competition recently, he said children should have a passion for some kind of art form or literature.

A press release from Pasarai founder Ma. Ki. Ramanan said the Dharam Hinduja Matriculation Higher Secondary School won the overall shield for the most number of prizes. Industrialists G. Varadarajan and Asaithambi and artiste A.P. Shreethar spoke. A total of 240 students from 30 schools participated in the events.