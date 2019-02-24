Children learn about hygiene in a fun way

At the Panchayat Union Primary School, Ayapakkam, the snakes and ladders game board has images of good and poor hygiene habits. This is used to sensitise the children on matters of hygiene.

Children from classes I to VI spend time learning about things like washing hands and environment cleanliness, twice a week. The awareness programme is being carried out by the Avvai Village Welfare Society in 515 government schools with the support of the School Education Department, Tiruvallur.

Teachers have been trained to use kits geared towards educating children on sanitation practices. “Children enthusiastically discuss and spread awareness about the need for sanitation and toilet facilities to their families. We find children giving more importance to cleanliness,” a teacher from the school said.

The programme has covered nearly 73,000 children in 10 of the 14 blocks in the Tiruvallur district. Officials of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Tiruvallur district, said the programme has been useful in reaching out to students and their parents

K. Ravikumar, district project manager, Avvai Village Welfare Society, said the top 100 schools that have put in best practices would be chosen and presented with awards soon. There are plans to launch the programmes in other districts, including Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur.