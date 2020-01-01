Children help ease traffic police burden, regulate school zones

Regulating traffic is slowly but surely becoming a public task. In fact, at many places in the city, students are pitching in to bring order to traffic flow, at least in and around schools.

Limited resources have put the city traffic police in a bind, leaving them open to taking any assistance from any quarter.

The toughest challenge is regulating traffic in school zones — especially when schools open and close each day. With most schools located on arterial roads, or abutting significant, busy stretches, policing such zones is admittedly a tough task.

Traffic jams

Motorists in areas such as T. Nagar, Perambur, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk, Valasaravakkam, Ashok Nagar, Madipakkam and Velachery face hardship thanks to traffic jams around schools zones. The problem is compounded in internal roads.

While some schools have buses to ferry children, most rely on personal vehicles to bring children to school in the morning and take them home in the evening. While some private schools employ their own security personnel to regulate traffic, they can do little to reduce the ensuing chaos.

The NGO, Tamil Nadu Police Traffic Warden Organisation (TNPTWO), has come forward to assist the traffic police during peak hours. It is also tasked with the job of selecting and training schoolchildren for Road Safety Patrol (RSP) teams.

The main job of an RSP team in a school is to regulate traffic around the school zone in an organised manner.

Heavy workload

A senior police official said the workload of the traffic police has been increasing with the personnel being drawn for manning VIP routes, managing traffic during peak hours at the hundreds of junctions and conducting vehicular checks to make motorists comply with various regulations.

In such a situation, deputing personnel for organising traffic movement in school zones even if they are located on arterial roads has become a tough task, the senior police officer added.

Harish L. Metha, Chief Traffic Warden of the TNPTWO, said nearly 200 traffic wardens are involved in voluntarily assisting the city traffic police at important junctions.

The 60-year-old said the wardens who have a dress code similar to the regular police are involved in recruiting and training RSP teams and creating awareness among schoolchildren about the various traffic regulations.

A group of six to nine children from classes 7 to 11 from each participating school is selected and given training to manage traffic in school zones.

‘Doing well’

The police official said the RSP teams trained by the traffic wardens have been doing well in several private schools, especially on Kolathur Main Road, Thirumalai Pillai Road in T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kilpauk and Ashok Nagar.

The police official said the TNPTWO with the help of traffic police has enrolled a total of 470 schools and trained more than 19,000 students for managing the traffic in school zones.

He added that the highest number of schools enrolled in the city is in the west zone — 141 schools with 6,900 students, followed by south zone with 135 schools and 6,100 students, north zone with 113 schools of 3,500 students and the east zone with 81 schools and 2,700 students.