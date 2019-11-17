Children get play equipment in park inside Chennai’s Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements

The children in the Perumbakkam resettlement colony have a reason to smile now. The Rotract Club of Arch City Madras, in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, has improved a park in the tenements.

There are more than 15 parks in the TNSCB tenements, however, apart from a few most don't have good play equipment.

"Hence we took up park number 11 and improved it at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh. We installed play equipment inside," said Ms. Buvana Rajeswaran, director, Vocational Service, Rotary Club of Arch City - Madras.

As part of the inauguration, games such pallankuzhi, tyre rolling, kho-kho, hide and seek were also conducted. S. Rajendran, Rotary club of Arch City - Madras was also present.

The maintenance of the park will be done by the Gokulam TNSCB residents association in Perumbakkam. "Till date we did not have any play equipment. Now that they have the equipment, children are not going home to study," said S. Subramani, member of the association.

However problems have started cropping up. "Young couples have started occupying the park and not allowing children to play. On Saturday, police had to intervene to allow the children to play," he added.