Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Some volunteering opportunities

Tell a story or watch a movie

If you are tech-savvy, love spending time with children and have three to four hours to spare every week, then visit Golden Butterflies Children’s Palliative Care Foundation (GBCPCF). The non-profit runs a number of initiatives at government hospitals, predominantly the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore.

The last Friday in a month is set aside for a movie screening. If you know how to operate a projector and a speaker, you could likely take up the task of organising the film screening.

There are other roles pertaining to the movie screening. You may explain any aspect of the movie that might require an explanation for the audience. Or you can be entrusted with the job of ‘pausing’ the movie whenever necessary. Sometimes, movies are translated into Tamil.

There is soirees for which Rotary Club members come with their music instruments. They might even dress up as characters to further lighten things up. Three days in the week are set aside for art and storytelling.

Stella Matthew, managing trustee, GBCPCF, says they work with five departments in the hospital, and the hospital management has given them a space. “After 2.30 p.m. families have nothing much to do, some parents complain about increasing screen time of their children,” says Stella. She says some children have stopped going to school because of the treatment, so the activities are aimed to keep them intellectually active. While some activities are carried out in the ward, some others are offered individually in the room.

A minimum committent of one month is needed. On the 28th of every month, the schedule for the next month is decided upon.

For details, call 8248360490 or email letschat@goldenbutterflies.in

For children, by children

It takes a community to help a child fight cancer, reads a note on the website of Cuddles Foundation. And through the ‘Young Heroes’ programme, this non-profit based in Mumbai has been creating a network of students who will help children fight paediatric cancer.

Mihika ran 10K in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 and raised ₹7,94,703 for children with cancer. Vihaan, a budding entrepreneur, donates 100% of his profits every month from his company Glassup, which upcycles glass bottles into eye-catching candles. Six-year-old Arjun Parekh started a birthday fundraiser, raising over ₹ 61,000 to bring nutrition to kids with cancer. Since Young Heroes was launched in 2022, more than 300 children from across India, Singapore and UAE have helped the Foundation, which works with underprivileged children diagonised with cancer, by providing them with the right food and nutrition.

To be a young hero, email youngheroes@cuddlesfoundation.com. Also visit https://www.cuddlesfoundation.org/young-heroes/

How to drum up support for the cause

If you are part of a college band and think you can drum up support for efforts to raise awareness about childhood cancer, sign up with CanKids KidsCan. This pan-India organisation has planned a line-up of awareness programmes for the month, starting from September 8 with a sensitisation event for teachers. Programmes at Phoenix Mall, Velachery; Pondy Bazaar, a colony in Vysarpadi and other public places are also lined up.

A good number of these initiatives are driven by student volunteers from institutions across Chennai including Guru Nanak College, Stella Maris, Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College, Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun College for Women and Madras School of Social Work.

Latha Mani, regional head - southern region, says the organisation partners with hospitals, medical professionals, and state governments to offer treatment, care and support to children with cancer. We run a free home in T Nagar which can accommodate 24 children, she says.

CanKids KidsCan has a tie-up with Tamil Nadu helpline number 104.

For other opportunities, call 9444096660 or visit www.cankidsindia.org

Organise a fundraiser

In Chennai, Aroh, a non-profit working with children with cancer and their families, has been closely associated with the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore. During this month, it invites groups to come up with any event — say, a magic show — to bring smiles to children undergoing treatment and their parents.

Bindu N Nair, founder, Aroh, says fundraising need not always be about raising money. One can sponsor a toiletry bag or meet the food expense of the caretaker in the canteen. “The 65-bed hospital has families from West Bengal to Orissa and many cannot afford to return home in a AC compartment after chemotherapy,” says Bindu.

For those seeking to organise any event at the hospital to support the cause, the Aroh team will help with permission and other formalities.

For details, call 9003888881. Visit www.aroh.ngo

