Child with MIS-C caused by Omicron treated at Chennai private hospital

Doctors at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH) treated a three-year-old boy with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) caused by the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

According to a release, the child came in on January 4 with fever for six days and mac rash over the trunk and extremities, bilateral non-purulent conjunctival congestion and abdominal pain with vomiting. A week before, his parents had put him through a RT-PCR test that confirmed mild COVID-19.

With clinical examination not revealing any feature of tropical infections, such as dengue or enteric fever, and as the child had fever for more than three days with mucocutaneous and gastrointestinal involvement, MIS-C was considered, and further investigations were done. Complete blood count and inflammatory markers revealed features consistent with MIS-C.

The child tested positive for COVID-19. Both ECHO and ECG were normal, and he was started on intravenous immunoglobulin and intravenous steroids that were tapered and stopped over two weeks. He was also started on aspirin. He became afebrile within 24 hours and well on follow-up after two weeks, the release said.

The child presented at KKCTH after a lag period of around four weeks following the detection of the first case in the country. Whole genome sequencing of his sample confirmed it to be of the Omicron variant. The hospital said this could be the first case of MIS-C due to Omicron in India.

Over the last two years, the hospital has treated more than 180 cases of MIS-C. All these children have recovered. The case report has been accepted for publication in I ndian Paediatrics, the official journal of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, the release said.