Child undergoes bilateral cochlear implant at private hospital in Chennai

The child had auditory neuropathy spectrum disorder, a statement from the hospital said, and the surgery was successful

Doctors at MGM Healthcare hospital have performed a bilateral cochlear implant for a child with auditory neuropathy spectrum disorder (ANSD), using a cutting-edge implant with an advanced wireless processor.

With this implant surgery, the hospital has announced the launch of the MGM Cochlear Implant Programme.

According to a statement from the hospital, the child was diagnosed with ANSD that causes hearing loss due to problems in the transmission of sound from the inner ear to the brain. The statement said that there was not much improvement in speaking ability despite support from parents, caregivers and stimulation with audiological inputs by using programmable hearing aids for a few years.

After the family approached MGM Healthcare, the doctors decided that a cochlear implant could help, and a team headed by Sanjeev Mohanty, senior consultant and head, Department of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, performed the implant surgery.

The surgery was successful despite the abnormal cochlear anatomy of the child posing a challenge for the team, the statement said.

“This is an interesting case and the child is quite lucky as she is implanted with the most advanced device available in the world at present,” Dr. Mohanty said. Stating that this model was released only recently, he said this would help millions of children having such problems.

“I commend the support of the parents who stayed very committed and were able to acquire the best for their daughter despite the prohibitive cost,” he added.