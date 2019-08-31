Chennai

Child run over by lorry in Valasaravakkam

A four-year-old was run over by a water tanker in Valasaravakkam after falling from a two-wheeler on Friday.

The accident occurred at 3 p.m. The victim was identified as M. Mohammed Younis, son of Mohammed Faizal and Nasreen, who are residents of Anbu Nagar.

While his mother was turning with her two-wheeler, a truck from behind hit the vehicle and the mother and child both fell. The child was caught under the lorry’s wheel and died on the spot. The mother sustained minor injuries.

The Traffic police arrested the lorry’s driver and remanded him.

