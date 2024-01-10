ADVERTISEMENT

Child rights activists urge T.N. government to collect data on children affected by drugs

January 10, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Declare every school to be tobacco-free zone, say child rights activists

The Hindu Bureau

Child rights activists have urged the State government to collect data on the children affected by drugs, including tobacco, and bring out a report annually.

Speaking at a State-level consultation on ‘Drug Dependency and Children’, which was held in the city on Wednesday, Director of Centre for Child Rights and Development Stegana Jency said, “This is not the work of just one department as it requires cooperative action from almost 12 departments to bring a difference.”

The consultation was held jointly by the Tamil Nadu Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC), Centre for Child Rights and Development (CCRD) and Madras School of Social Work (MSSW). Putting forth three demands, they urged the government to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011 to permanently ban chewable tobacco products in the State.

Currently, the government only bans the manufacture and storage of food products which contain nicotine and tobacco as ingredients through a notification which is done yearly. They also demanded that the State government declare every school to be a tobacco-free zone.

