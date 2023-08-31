ADVERTISEMENT

Child riding pillion dies as cow rams two-wheeler

August 31, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The family of four was returning home on the two-wheeler from the audio launch of the Shah Rukh Khan- starrer at a private college in Somangalam

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy died after a cattle rammed a two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion on Tambaram-Somangalam road on Wednesday night. 

The victim was identified as Ruthesh, son of Ramakrishnan, who works as a professor in a private college at Somangalam.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, his wife Vinotha and his two children were returning on a two-wheeler from an audio launch function of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer organised at the private college. A herd of stray cows suddenly crossed the road. Mr. Ramakrishnan lost balance when a cow rammed his two-wheeler. Ruthesh was thrown off the two-wheeler while the rest fell on the road. The three-year-old suffered a head injury and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Somangalam police have registered a case and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US