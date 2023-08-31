HamberMenu
Child riding pillion dies as cow rams two-wheeler

The family of four was returning home on the two-wheeler from the audio launch of the Shah Rukh Khan- starrer at a private college in Somangalam

August 31, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy died after a cattle rammed a two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion on Tambaram-Somangalam road on Wednesday night. 

The victim was identified as Ruthesh, son of Ramakrishnan, who works as a professor in a private college at Somangalam.

Mr. Ramakrishnan, his wife Vinotha and his two children were returning on a two-wheeler from an audio launch function of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer organised at the private college. A herd of stray cows suddenly crossed the road. Mr. Ramakrishnan lost balance when a cow rammed his two-wheeler. Ruthesh was thrown off the two-wheeler while the rest fell on the road. The three-year-old suffered a head injury and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Somangalam police have registered a case and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem.

