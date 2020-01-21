Child rescued, woman held

The city police on Monday rescued the child of balloon sellers on Marina Beach who had been kidnapped 10 days ago and reunited the child with the parents.

The police also arrested the alleged kidnapper, Revathi, 27, of Saidapet. The woman had befriended the couple — Johne Bhosle and Randesha Bhosle from Maharashtra — selling balloons for a living on the Marina. She offered to get their seven-month-old boy baby chance to feature in movies. The couple agreed and she took the child to Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital under the pretext of conducting some skin tests. She then took them to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital from where she escaped with the baby while the mother of child and grandmother were waiting outside. The couple lodged a police complaint. As many as 11 special teams were constituted to nab the accused. “The rescued child was reunited with parents,” said Deputy Commissioner S.Rajendran.