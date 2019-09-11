Child killed: foster father arrested

The police have arrested a man on charges of beating his three-year-old foster daughter to death in Puzhal. Yazhini, 3, was taken to the hospital by her mother Bhavani and her second husband Asif. However, she was declared dead on arrival.
Bhavani's first husband informed the police control room stating that he had suspicion over the child's death.
“Asif found Yazhini a nuisance and hit her. He later told Bhavani that she was injured in a fall and the two rushed her to the hospital,” said a police officer.
Asif was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.
