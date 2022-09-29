Child friendly dentistry at Saveetha Dental College

Saveetha Dental College’s Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry Department has a new clinical set up — the Centralised Inhalation Conscious Sedation Unit. This aims at dealing with dental fear and anxiety in children.

A press release said that, conscious sedation is a technique that depresses the central nervous system for a period of time, enabling the dentists to perform the dental procedures with positive cooperation from the child.

Every dental chair in the Department of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry of the college is connected with a conscious sedation unit and the institution has designed a centralised nitrous oxide (N20) and oxygen supply area, which supplies every individual sedation unit. During this period, the child will be in a relaxed state, with the ability to maintain a patent airway independently and respond to the verbal comments, the release said.