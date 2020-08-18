Chennai

Child falls to death in Chennai’s Anna Nagar

A six-year-old boy died after accidentally falling from the third floor of a building in Anna Nagar.

The incident happened on Sunday while the father was inside their house on the third floor.

Police identified the victim as Ashis, 6, son of Prem, a Nepalese national who works as a security guard at the apartment.

The family was allotted a space on the terrace of the building. On Sunday, while Mr. Prem was inside the building and his wife had gone to work, the boy, who was playing on the terrace, accidentally slipped and fell from the building. He died on the spot.

On information, personnel from the Thirumangalam police station reached the spot and recovered the body. A case was registered.

