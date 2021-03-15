Child drowns in a bucket at Mannadi

15 March 2021 00:50 IST

Its parents were asleep at the time

An 18-month-old girl drowned in a bucket at her home at Mannadi in the North Beach police station limits on Saturday.

According to the police, Iniyasree, daughter of Kumaresan and Kalaivani residing on Subbu Pillai Street, was found dead in the bucket in the bathroom by her parents on Saturday afternoon. The couple were asleep. The police suspect that the child might have peeped into the bucket and fallen head first into the water. “We are investigating,” said a police officer. The police have sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098).

Advertising

Advertising