Chennai

Child dies after choking on piece of coconut

A three-and-a-half-year-old child died after he choked on a piece of coconut in a village in Ponneri.

The victim has been identified as Sanjiswaran, who lived at Pakkam village next to Thirupalaivanam, near Ponneri, in Tiruvallur district.

While the boy was playing at his home on Wednesday, he ate a piece of coconut from the kitchen and started choking on it. His parents rushed him to a private hospital. Sanjiswaran received first aid at the Government Hospital, Pazhaverkadu, and was later admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

The boy died later that day without responding to the treatment.

The Thirupalaivanam police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.


