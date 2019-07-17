Child abducted from Central station reunited with parents

The police rescued a two-year-old child who was abducted by an unidentified person from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Central railway station late on Sunday, and reunited him with his parents on Tuesday evening.

The suspect was caught by the police at the Central Railway Station.

Ram Singh and Neelavathi, daily wage workers, came to the station on Sunday night with two children, including the boy Somanath, and went to sleep. They were planning to catch an early train to travel to their native town in Odisha. At 2 a.m., they woke up and noticed that Somanath was missing.

CCTV footage

Following a complaint, the Government Railway Police began an investigation.

A team led by R. Thomas Yesudasan scrutinised CCTV footage from the railway station and found that the suspect was moving on a train near Tambaram.

The footage showed the suspect carrying the child from the fourth platform and boarding a bus.

The GRP personnel received information from the Thiruporur police that they found an abandoned child at the bus stand.

The police handed over the child to the Child protection unit, Chengalpattu.

The GRP personnel said that the identity of child matched with Somanath, and he was handed over to his parents.

Suspect held

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force caught the suspect, Gopin Reddy, 35, of Odisha, who had taken the child away.

Further investigation is under way.