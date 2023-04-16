Chief Secretary urges Highways Department to expedite work on projects

April 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected several works being undertaken by the Highways Department, including the long-pending project to widen the 10.5-km stretch of East Coast Road (ECR) from Thiruvanmiyur to Akkarai, and told the officials to speed up the works.

The work was first taken up in 2012 at a cost of ₹354 crore. In 2019, the cost escalated to ₹778 crore, and currently, it stands at ₹1,090 crore. The reason for this is a delay in land acquisition, being carried out by the Revenue Department.

The cost of civil works is only ₹150 crore. Of the 10.5 km, work on 1.15 km has been completed. Stormwater drain (SWD) works are underway on a 935-m stretch and tenders have been called for another 6.6 km. However, only 50% of the land acquisition has been completed, and only partially, a retired official said.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the work to construct a 1.7-km SWD to carry rainwater from Sholinganallur eri to Buckingham Canal at a cost of ₹47 crore. He also inspected works being carried out to form a six-lane Eastern Bypass to connect GST Road at Perungalathur with Selaiyur.

Of the 8 km, 5.4 km has been completed so far at a cost of ₹64 crore. The remaining work, running to a length of 2.6 km, will cost ₹56 crore. Meanwhile, land acquisition is underway at Puthur and Nedunkudnram revenue villages. Highways Secretary Pradeep Yadav, Chief Engineers Chandrasekar and Sekar and Divisional Engineer Dakshinamurthi were also present during the inspection.