Chief Secretary urges Highways Department to expedite work on projects

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected several works being undertaken by the Highways Department, including the long-pending project to widen the 10.5-km stretch of East Coast Road (ECR) from Thiruvanmiyur to Akkarai, and told the officials to speed up the works.
The work was first taken up in 2012 at a cost of ₹354 crore. In 2019, the cost escalated to ₹778 crore, and currently, it stands at ₹1,090 crore. The reason for this is a delay in land acquisition, being carried out by the Revenue Department.
The cost of civil works is only ₹150 crore. Of the 10.5 km, work on 1.15 km has been completed. Stormwater drain (SWD) works are underway on a 935-m stretch and tenders have been called for another 6.6 km. However, only 50% of the land acquisition has been completed, and only partially, a retired official said.
The Chief Secretary also inspected the work to construct a 1.7-km SWD to carry rainwater from Sholinganallur eri to Buckingham Canal at a cost of ₹47 crore. He also inspected works being carried out to form a six-lane Eastern Bypass to connect GST Road at Perungalathur with Selaiyur.
Of the 8 km, 5.4 km has been completed so far at a cost of ₹64 crore. The remaining work, running to a length of 2.6 km, will cost ₹56 crore. Meanwhile, land acquisition is underway at Puthur and Nedunkudnram revenue villages. Highways Secretary Pradeep Yadav, Chief Engineers Chandrasekar and Sekar and Divisional Engineer Dakshinamurthi were also present during the inspection.
COMMents
SHARE